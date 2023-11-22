The Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-4) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (10-5-2), who have won three straight, on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

The Jets have a 6-2-2 record during their last 10 contests. They have scored 39 total goals (seven power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.6%) while allowing 28 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Wednesday's hockey action.

Jets vs. Lightning Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final result of Jets 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-105)

Jets (-105) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Jets vs Lightning Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have posted a record of 1-2-3 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 10-5-2.

Winnipeg has earned five points (2-1-1) in its four games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Jets registered only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Winnipeg has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Jets have scored at least three goals 13 times, earning 21 points from those matchups (10-2-1).

Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal in five games this season and has registered six points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Winnipeg has posted a record of 6-4-2 (14 points).

The Jets' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Jets finished 4-1-0 in those contests (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 8th 3.58 Goals Scored 3.71 5th 27th 3.63 Goals Allowed 3.12 13th 20th 30.5 Shots 31.6 12th 23rd 32.2 Shots Allowed 27.5 2nd 4th 30.3% Power Play % 18.03% 21st 7th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 74.14% 26th

Jets vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

