Jets vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
The Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-4) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (10-5-2), who have won three straight, on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
The Jets have a 6-2-2 record during their last 10 contests. They have scored 39 total goals (seven power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.6%) while allowing 28 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Wednesday's hockey action.
Jets vs. Lightning Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final result of Jets 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)
Jets vs Lightning Additional Info
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets have posted a record of 1-2-3 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 10-5-2.
- Winnipeg has earned five points (2-1-1) in its four games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Jets registered only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Winnipeg has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Jets have scored at least three goals 13 times, earning 21 points from those matchups (10-2-1).
- Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal in five games this season and has registered six points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Winnipeg has posted a record of 6-4-2 (14 points).
- The Jets' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Jets finished 4-1-0 in those contests (eight points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|8th
|3.58
|Goals Scored
|3.71
|5th
|27th
|3.63
|Goals Allowed
|3.12
|13th
|20th
|30.5
|Shots
|31.6
|12th
|23rd
|32.2
|Shots Allowed
|27.5
|2nd
|4th
|30.3%
|Power Play %
|18.03%
|21st
|7th
|85.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.14%
|26th
Jets vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
