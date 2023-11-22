Kyle Connor and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Amalie Arena. Thinking about a wager on Connor? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Kyle Connor vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Connor Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Connor has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 20:42 on the ice per game.

In Connor's 17 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Connor has a point in 11 of 17 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Connor has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 17 games played.

The implied probability that Connor hits the over on his points prop total is 71.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Connor has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Connor Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 17 Games 2 22 Points 2 14 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

