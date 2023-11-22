Can we count on Kyle Connor scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Connor stats and insights

Connor has scored in nine of 17 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.

Connor's shooting percentage is 20.3%, and he averages 4.1 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:09 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:07 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 3 2 1 22:45 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:55 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 4 3 1 18:28 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 3 2 1 16:46 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:53 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 21:17 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:16 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:18 Away L 4-3 SO

Jets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.