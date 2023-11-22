Will Joshua Morrissey Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Joshua Morrissey going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Morrissey stats and insights
- Morrissey has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.
- Morrissey averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.4%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Morrissey recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|22:44
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|24:07
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|4
|0
|4
|24:01
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:52
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:51
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|24:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|21:13
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|23:17
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|27:25
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|27:09
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Jets vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
