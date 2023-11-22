The Winnipeg Jets, Joshua Morrissey among them, face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Looking to wager on Morrissey's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Morrissey has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 24:15 on the ice per game.

In two of 17 games this season, Morrissey has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In nine of 17 games this season, Morrissey has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 17 games this season, Morrissey has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Morrissey goes over his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Morrissey having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 17 Games 2 16 Points 3 2 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

