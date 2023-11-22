Player prop bet odds for Nikita Kucherov, Kyle Connor and others are available when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Winnipeg Jets at Amalie Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Jets vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Connor is an offensive leader for Winnipeg with 22 points (1.3 per game), with 14 goals and eight assists in 17 games (playing 20:42 per game).

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 2 1 3 5 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 vs. Predators Nov. 9 3 1 4 7

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Mark Scheifele has amassed 21 points this season, with six goals and 15 assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 2 3 5 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 vs. Predators Nov. 9 0 4 4 4

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Joshua Morrissey has 16 points so far, including two goals and 14 assists.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 1 2 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 0 vs. Devils Nov. 14 0 4 4 3 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 vs. Predators Nov. 9 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (28 total points), having amassed 13 goals and 15 assists.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 1 1 7 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 2 1 3 6 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 0 1 1 4 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 0

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) to the team.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 0 2 2 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 1 2 3 6 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 1 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.