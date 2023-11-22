Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Lightning on November 22, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Nikita Kucherov, Kyle Connor and others are available when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Winnipeg Jets at Amalie Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Jets vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jets vs. Lightning Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Connor is an offensive leader for Winnipeg with 22 points (1.3 per game), with 14 goals and eight assists in 17 games (playing 20:42 per game).
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 14
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|3
|1
|4
|7
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Mark Scheifele has amassed 21 points this season, with six goals and 15 assists.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 18
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|0
|4
|4
|4
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Joshua Morrissey has 16 points so far, including two goals and 14 assists.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 14
|0
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (28 total points), having amassed 13 goals and 15 assists.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blues
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) to the team.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Blues
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
