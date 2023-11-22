Two streaking squads face off when the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-4) host the Winnipeg Jets (10-5-2) at Amalie Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN. Both teams have won three straight.

Jets vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-125) Jets (+105) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been made an underdog six times this season, and won once.

Winnipeg has a record of 1-3 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Jets have a 48.8% chance to win.

Winnipeg has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 10 of 17 games this season.

Jets vs Lightning Additional Info

Jets vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 68 (2nd) Goals 63 (6th) 69 (29th) Goals Allowed 53 (13th) 20 (3rd) Power Play Goals 11 (20th) 8 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (24th)

Jets Advanced Stats

The Jets went 6-2-2 over its last 10 games, including a 7-3-0 record versus the spread in that span.

In its past 10 games, Winnipeg has hit the over seven times.

The Jets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals over their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents averaged 0.7 more goals than their season game score average of 10.4 goals.

The Jets have the league's sixth-best scoring offense (63 total goals, 3.7 per game).

The Jets have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 53 total, which ranks 13th among league teams.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +10.

