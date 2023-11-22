Steven Stamkos and Joshua Morrissey will be two of the best players to watch when the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Winnipeg Jets at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Lightning Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

Kyle Connor's 14 goals and eight assists in 17 matchups give him 22 points on the season.

Mark Scheifele's 21 points this season, including six goals and 15 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Winnipeg.

This season, Morrissey has scored two goals and contributed 14 assists for Winnipeg, giving him a point total of 16.

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has an .875 save percentage (62nd in the league), with 84 total saves, while allowing 12 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has compiled a 2-1-1 record between the posts for Winnipeg this season.

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors with 28 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up 15 assists this season.

Brayden Point is another key contributor for Tampa Bay, with 23 points (1.2 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 16 assists.

Stamkos has scored seven goals and added 13 assists in 17 games for Tampa Bay.

Matt Tomkins' record is 1-2-0. He has given up 10 goals (3.4 goals against average) and recorded 80 saves.

Jets vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 8th 3.58 Goals Scored 3.71 5th 27th 3.63 Goals Allowed 3.12 13th 20th 30.5 Shots 31.6 12th 23rd 32.2 Shots Allowed 27.5 2nd 4th 30.3% Power Play % 18.03% 21st 7th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 74.14% 26th

