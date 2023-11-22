The Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-4) are the favorites at home against the Winnipeg Jets (10-5-2) on Wednesday, November 22. The Lightning are -125 on the moneyline to win against the Jets (+105) in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Jets vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Winnipeg has played 10 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

In the 10 times this season the Lightning have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 5-5 in those games.

This season the Jets have one wins in the six games in which they've been an underdog.

Tampa Bay is 5-5 (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Winnipeg has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 6-4-0 6.7 3.6 3.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.6 3.9 10 27.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 7-3 7-3-0 6.2 3.9 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.9 2.8 7 20.6% Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 6-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

