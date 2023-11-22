Two teams on streaks will collide when the Tampa Bay Lightning (three straight victories) host the Winnipeg Jets (three straight triumphs) on Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Jets vs Lightning Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets allow 3.1 goals per game (53 in total), 13th in the league.

The Jets' 63 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Jets are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Jets have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 17 14 8 22 8 7 - Mark Scheifele 17 6 15 21 7 9 51.5% Joshua Morrissey 17 2 14 16 15 8 - Cole Perfetti 17 6 8 14 4 3 36.1% Alex Iafallo 17 4 9 13 4 7 33.3%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 29th in goals against, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

The Lightning's 68 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players