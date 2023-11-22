How to Watch the Jets vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two teams on streaks will collide when the Tampa Bay Lightning (three straight victories) host the Winnipeg Jets (three straight triumphs) on Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
Tune in to ESPN+ and BSSUN to see the Lightning and the Jets take the ice.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Jets vs Lightning Additional Info
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets allow 3.1 goals per game (53 in total), 13th in the league.
- The Jets' 63 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Jets are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Jets have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|17
|14
|8
|22
|8
|7
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|17
|6
|15
|21
|7
|9
|51.5%
|Joshua Morrissey
|17
|2
|14
|16
|15
|8
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|17
|6
|8
|14
|4
|3
|36.1%
|Alex Iafallo
|17
|4
|9
|13
|4
|7
|33.3%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning rank 29th in goals against, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.
- The Lightning's 68 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|18
|13
|15
|28
|20
|10
|0%
|Brayden Point
|19
|7
|16
|23
|8
|5
|46.3%
|Victor Hedman
|19
|4
|16
|20
|14
|3
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|17
|7
|13
|20
|7
|3
|53.3%
|Brandon Hagel
|19
|9
|9
|18
|8
|6
|53.3%
