Jets vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - November 22
Going into a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-4), the Winnipeg Jets (10-5-2) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 at Amalie Arena.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Jets vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets' 63 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.
- Winnipeg has allowed 53 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 13th in the league.
- Their +10 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.
Lightning Season Insights
- Tampa Bay's 68 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- Their -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.
Jets vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-125)
|Jets (+105)
|6.5
