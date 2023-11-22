Going into a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-4), the Winnipeg Jets (10-5-2) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 at Amalie Arena.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Jets vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Jets Season Insights

The Jets' 63 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

Winnipeg has allowed 53 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 13th in the league.

Their +10 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

Tampa Bay's 68 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the NHL.

Their -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.

