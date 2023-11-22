The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dylan Samberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Samberg stats and insights

Samberg is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Samberg has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Samberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:25 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:33 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:53 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:10 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:35 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.