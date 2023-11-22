The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will David Gustafsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gustafsson stats and insights

  • Gustafsson has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.
  • Gustafsson averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:49 Home W 5-2
11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:36 Home W 3-2
11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:41 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:40 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 8:38 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:00 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:23 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.