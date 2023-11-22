Will David Gustafsson Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 22?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will David Gustafsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Gustafsson stats and insights
- Gustafsson has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.
- Gustafsson averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Gustafsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|7:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|9:36
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|6:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:41
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|7:40
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|8:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|6:00
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Away
|W 4-1
Jets vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
