The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will David Gustafsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.

Gustafsson averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:49 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:36 Home W 3-2 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:41 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:40 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 8:38 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:00 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:23 Away W 4-1

Jets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.