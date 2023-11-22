Cole Perfetti and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Amalie Arena. There are prop bets for Perfetti available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Cole Perfetti vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Perfetti has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 13:55 on the ice per game.

Perfetti has a goal in six games this year through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Perfetti has registered a point in a game 12 times this season over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Perfetti has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Perfetti's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Perfetti has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 17 Games 1 14 Points 0 6 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

