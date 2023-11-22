When the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Cole Perfetti score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

  • In six of 17 games this season, Perfetti has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Perfetti recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 5-2
11/17/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 13:30 Home W 3-2
11/14/2023 Devils 2 1 1 13:26 Home W 6-3
11/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:32 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 1 1 0 16:12 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:20 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:59 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 15:12 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 4-3 SO

Jets vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

