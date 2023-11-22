Should you bet on Brenden Dillon to score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Dillon stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Dillon has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Dillon has no points on the power play.

Dillon averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Dillon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 16:45 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:47 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:29 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 20:14 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:30 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:17 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 4-3 SO

Jets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.