Can we expect Axel Jonsson-Fjallby finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jonsson-Fjallby 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 50 games last season, Jonsson-Fjallby scored -- but just one goal each time.

Jonsson-Fjallby produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 11.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Lightning gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league play.

The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.