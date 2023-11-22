Alex Iafallo and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Looking to wager on Iafallo's props versus the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alex Iafallo vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:46 per game on the ice, is +2.

In three of 17 games this year, Iafallo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Iafallo has a point in seven of 17 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Iafallo has an assist in five of 17 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Iafallo goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Iafallo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 17 Games 1 13 Points 1 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

