In the upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Alex Iafallo to light the lamp for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Iafallo stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Iafallo has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Iafallo's shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Iafallo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:18 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:02 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 2 0 2 16:26 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 4 0 4 16:33 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 19:02 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:50 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:59 Away L 4-3 SO

Jets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

