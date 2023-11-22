The Winnipeg Jets, Adam Lowry included, will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Lowry in that upcoming Jets-Lightning matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Adam Lowry vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

Lowry's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:59 per game on the ice, is +8.

Through 17 games played this season, Lowry has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

Lowry has a point in nine of 17 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Lowry has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Lowry goes over his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Lowry going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lowry Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 17 Games 2 11 Points 1 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

