The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a road contest against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Purdue Stats Insights

Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.4% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Volunteers' opponents hit.

Purdue went 25-3 when it shot better than 37.3% from the field.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 23rd.

Last year, the Boilermakers scored 72.7 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.

Purdue had a 26-4 record last season when putting up more than 57.9 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Tennessee went 15-4 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Volunteers scored 8.1 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Boilermakers allowed (62.7).

When Tennessee gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 22-5.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue put up 76.3 points per game last year at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in road games (67.3).

In 2022-23, the Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 64.3.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Purdue fared better in home games last year, sinking 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 on the road.

The Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.7 away.

Tennessee drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule