Top Player Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Knicks on November 20, 2023
Player prop bet options for Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and others are available when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the New York Knicks at Target Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: -135)
|4.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -114)
- The 25.3 points Edwards has scored per game this season is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (24.5).
- His per-game rebound average of seven is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (4.5).
- Edwards has averaged five assists per game, 0.5 more than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Edwards has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|11.5 (Over: -115)
|11.5 (Over: -104)
- The 14.3 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 2.8 more than his over/under on Monday (11.5).
- He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 11.5.
Karl-Anthony Towns Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -120)
|8.5 (Over: +104)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
|2.5 (Over: +136)
- Karl-Anthony Towns' 15.7 points per game are 5.8 less than Monday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Monday (8.5).
- Towns' assist average -- 2.7 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (2.5).
- Towns has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: +100)
|8.5 (Over: +108)
|4.5 (Over: -154)
|2.5 (Over: +152)
- Monday's over/under for Randle is 20.5 points, 6.8 more than his season average.
- His rebounding average of 11.7 is lower than his over/under on Monday (8.5).
- Randle averages 6.7 assists, 2.2 more than his over/under for Monday.
- Randle has knocked down two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: +124)
|4.5 (Over: -161)
|2.5 (Over: -132)
- The 23.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Monday is 3.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (3.5).
- Brunson has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Brunson's four made three-pointers per game is 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
