The Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to continue a five-game home winning streak when they take on the New York Knicks (8-5) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and MSG.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSN and MSG

BSN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 110 - Knicks 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 3.5)

Knicks (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-2.5)

Timberwolves (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (213.5)



Over (213.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.8

The Timberwolves (7-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 10.9% less often than the Knicks (9-4-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Minnesota (3-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than New York (1-3) does as the underdog (25%).

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 58.3% of the time this season (seven out of 12), which is more often than New York's games have (five out of 13).

The Timberwolves have an .857 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-1) this season, higher than the .200 winning percentage for the Knicks as a moneyline underdog (1-4).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves have been lifted by their defense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by surrendering only 106.8 points per game. They rank 16th in the league in points scored (112.9 per contest).

Minnesota is grabbing 45.3 rebounds per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 41.6 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Timberwolves are putting up 24.7 assists per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2023-24.

Minnesota is averaging 14.3 turnovers per game (19th-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.7 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

The Timberwolves are draining 11 three-pointers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 36.4% three-point percentage (14th-ranked).

