The Pacific Tigers (0-1) will meet the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

North Dakota vs. Pacific Game Information

North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)

B.J. Omot: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Matt Norman: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalun Trent: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Treysen Eaglestaff: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Pacific Top Players (2022-23)

Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

North Dakota vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacific Rank Pacific AVG North Dakota AVG North Dakota Rank 77th 75.8 Points Scored 72.1 166th 347th 77.7 Points Allowed 73.9 288th 347th 27.9 Rebounds 31.0 233rd 334th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 35th 9.0 3pt Made 9.2 25th 211th 12.6 Assists 11.9 274th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 11.0 99th

