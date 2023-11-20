The North Dakota State Bison (1-2) battle the Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Summit Games

North Dakota State vs. Northern Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bison averaged 8.4 more points per game last year (71.5) than the Bears allowed their opponents to score (63.1).

North Dakota State had a 7-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 60.7 points.

Last year, the 60.7 points per game the Bears recorded were nine fewer points than the Bison allowed (69.7).

When Northern Colorado scored more than 69.7 points last season, it went 6-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota State Schedule