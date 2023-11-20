Monday's contest that pits the Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) against the North Dakota State Bison (1-2) at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of Northern Colorado. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Bison fell in their most recent game 75-53 against Minnesota on Wednesday.

North Dakota State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

North Dakota State vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 68, North Dakota State 67

North Dakota State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bison outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game last season (scoring 71.5 points per game to rank 61st in college basketball while allowing 69.7 per contest to rank 305th in college basketball) and had a +53 scoring differential overall.

North Dakota State averaged 1.9 more points in Summit action (73.4) than overall (71.5).

In 2022-23, the Bison averaged 13.9 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (65.9).

In 2022-23, North Dakota State allowed 7.0 fewer points per game at home (66.3) than away (73.3).

