A Pair of streaking teams meet at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, November 19, 2023 when the Denver Broncos (4-5) put their three-game win streak on the line against the Minnesota Vikings (6-4), who have won five games in a row.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Broncos and the Vikings.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Broncos Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos 2.5 42.5 -135 +115

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Vikings vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have played five games this season that have had more than 42.5 combined points scored.

Minnesota's games this year have had a 45.4-point total on average, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Vikings have covered the spread six times this season (6-3-1).

This season, the Vikings have won three out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, Minnesota has won three of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Denver Broncos

The average total in Denver's contests this year is 44.8, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Broncos have covered the spread three times over nine games with a set spread.

The Broncos are 1-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 25% of those games).

Denver has a record of 1-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (25%).

Broncos vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Broncos 21.8 19 27.6 27 44.8 5 9 Vikings 23.3 10 20.9 20 45.4 5 10

Vikings vs. Broncos Betting Insights & Trends

Vikings

Minnesota has covered the spread in its past three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

The Vikings have hit the over twice in their past three contests.

The Broncos have been outscored by 52 points this season (5.8 per game), while the Vikings have put up 24 more points than their opponents (2.4 per game).

Broncos

Denver has covered the spread in its last three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Denver has not hit the over.

The Broncos have a -52-point scoring differential on the season (-5.8 per game). The Vikings have outscored opponents by 24 points (2.4 per game).

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 46.9 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 25.0 23.8 ATS Record 6-3-1 2-3-0 4-0-1 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 0-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-1 1-1

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 42.7 47.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 22.8 27.3 ATS Record 3-5-1 2-3-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-0 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.