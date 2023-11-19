The Denver Broncos will face the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, November 19 at 8:20 PM ET. Our computer model predicts that the Vikings will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Broncos have the 23rd-ranked offense this year (301.9 yards per game), and they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking worst with 401.8 yards allowed per game. The Vikings are generating 358.1 total yards per contest on offense this season (10th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 323.2 total yards per contest (13th-ranked).

Vikings vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vikings (+3) Over (41.5) Vikings 26, Broncos 21

Vikings Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Vikings.

Minnesota has put together a 6-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year, the Vikings have an ATS record of 3-1-1.

In 2023, three Minnesota games have hit the over.

This season, Vikings games have resulted in an average scoring total of 45.4, which is 3.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Broncos Betting Info

The Broncos have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this matchup.

Denver is 3-5-1 ATS this season.

The Broncos have not covered the spread this season (0-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

A total of four out of nine Denver games this season have gone over the point total.

Broncos games have had an average of 44.8 points this season, 3.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Vikings vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Denver 21.8 27.6 22.6 21.8 20.8 34.8 Minnesota 23.3 20.9 22.0 22.2 24.6 19.6

