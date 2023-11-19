Quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Joshua Dobbs will be going head to head on November 19, when the Denver Broncos (4-5) and Minnesota Vikings (6-4) come together at Empower Field at Mile High. In the column below, we take a look at the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Dobbs this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Joshua Dobbs vs. Russell Wilson Matchup

Joshua Dobbs 2023 Stats Russell Wilson 10 Games Played 9 63.6% Completion % 67.9% 1,995 (199.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,806 (200.7) 11 Touchdowns 18 5 Interceptions 4 368 (36.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 231 (25.7) 5 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Joshua Dobbs Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 229.5 yards

: Over/Under 229.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Broncos Defensive Stats

The Broncos' scoring defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 27th in the league with 248 points allowed (27.6 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Denver's defense ranks 19th in the NFL with 2,191 passing yards allowed (243.4 per game) and 28th with 17 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Broncos rank 32nd in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 158.3, and they rank 23rd in rushing TDs allowed (10).

On defense, Denver is 14th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (38.4%) and 15th in red-zone percentage allowed (52.9%).

Who comes out on top when the Broncos and the Vikings square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 204.5 yards

: Over/Under 204.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Vikings Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Broncos' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 27th in the NFL with 27.6 points allowed per contest. When it comes to total yards, the team ranks 30th with 3,616 total yards allowed (401.8 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Denver ranks 19th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,191) and 28th in passing touchdowns allowed (17).

Against the run, the Broncos are having trouble this season, with 1,425 rushing yards allowed (32nd in NFL). They rank 23rd with 10 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Denver is 15th in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 52.9%. It is 15th in third-down percentage allowed at 38.4%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.