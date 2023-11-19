Joshua Dobbs has a favorable matchup when his Minnesota Vikings face the Denver Broncos in Week 11 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Broncos allow 243.4 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Dobbs leads Minnesota with 1,995 passing yards (199.5 per game). Dobbs has also posted a 63.6% completion percentage while throwing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. With 368 yards on 62 attempts and five TDs, Dobbs also has chipped in on the ground.

Dobbs vs. the Broncos

Dobbs vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to eight opposing quarterbacks this season.

Denver has allowed five players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Broncos have allowed two opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The 243.4 passing yards the Broncos give up per contest makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Broncos' defense is ranked 28th in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Joshua Dobbs Passing Props vs. the Broncos

Passing Yards: 228.5 (-118)

228.5 (-118) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+140)

Dobbs Passing Insights

Dobbs has hit the over on his passing yards total six times this season (66.7%).

The Vikings have passed 62.5% of the time and run 37.5% this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

With 330 attempts for 1,995 passing yards, Dobbs is 30th in NFL action with 6.0 yards per attempt.

Dobbs has thrown for a touchdown in seven of 10 games this season, with more than one TD pass four times.

Joshua Dobbs Rushing Props vs the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Dobbs Rushing Insights

Dobbs has hit the rushing yards over in six of nine opportunities (66.7%).

Dobbs has a rushing touchdown in five games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Dobbs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 11/12/2023 Week 10 23-for-34 / 268 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 44 YDS / 1 TD at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 20-for-30 / 158 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 66 YDS / 1 TD vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 25-for-37 / 208 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 26 YDS / 1 TD at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 19-for-33 / 146 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 43 YDS / 1 TD at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-41 / 235 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs

