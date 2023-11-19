Jaren Hall was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings match up with the Denver Broncos at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Check out Hall's stats below.

Entering Week 11, Hall is averaging 50.5 passing yards per game (101 total). Other season stats include zero TD passes, zero interceptions and a 80.0% completion percentage (8-for-10), plus four carries for 10 yards.

Jaren Hall Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

Week 11 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hall 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 8 10 80.0% 101 0 0 10.1 4 10 0

Hall Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 @Packers 3 4 23 0 0 2 -1 0 Week 9 @Falcons 5 6 78 0 0 2 11 0

