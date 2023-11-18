When the Minnesota Wild take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, will Zach Bogosian find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian is yet to score through seven games this season.

In two games against the Senators this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Bogosian has no points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 48 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Wild vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

