Week 12 SoCon Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SoCon teams were in action for three games in the Week 12 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Furman vs. Wofford | Citadel vs. East Tennessee State | UT Martin vs. Samford
Week 12 SoCon Results
Wofford 19 Furman 13
- Pregame Favorite: Furman (-19.5)
- Pregame Total: 42.5
Wofford Leaders
- Passing: Amari Odom (9-for-18, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ryan Ingram (19 ATT, 111 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jordan Davis (1 TAR, 1 REC, 28 YDS)
Furman Leaders
- Passing: Carson Jones (18-for-38, 99 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Myion Hicks (11 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Colton Hinton (3 TAR, 3 REC, 28 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Wofford
|Furman
|184
|Total Yards
|188
|92
|Passing Yards
|99
|92
|Rushing Yards
|89
|4
|Turnovers
|1
East Tennessee State 35 Citadel 23
East Tennessee State Leaders
- Passing: Haynes Eller (9-for-15, 163 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Trey Foster (17 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Xavier Gaillardetz (5 TAR, 5 REC, 103 YDS, 1 TD)
Citadel Leaders
- Passing: Graeson Underwood (22-for-43, 244 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ricky Conway (7 ATT, 43 YDS)
- Receiving: Malachi Taylor (7 TAR, 7 REC, 86 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|East Tennessee State
|Citadel
|278
|Total Yards
|373
|163
|Passing Yards
|261
|115
|Rushing Yards
|112
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Samford 27 UT Martin 17
- Pregame Favorite: UT Martin (-5.5)
- Pregame Total: 57.5
Samford Leaders
- Passing: Michael Hiers (21-for-31, 205 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jay Stanton (15 ATT, 193 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Chandler Smith (12 TAR, 8 REC, 86 YDS, 1 TD)
UT Martin Leaders
- Passing: Kinkead Dent (23-for-38, 261 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Sam Franklin (25 ATT, 160 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: DJ Nelson (5 TAR, 5 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Samford
|UT Martin
|440
|Total Yards
|445
|205
|Passing Yards
|261
|235
|Rushing Yards
|184
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's SoCon Games
