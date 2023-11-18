On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Vladislav Namestnikov going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Namestnikov stats and insights

Namestnikov has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

Namestnikov has no points on the power play.

Namestnikov's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 48 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Namestnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:48 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:02 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:07 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:30 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:52 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:42 Away W 4-1

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

