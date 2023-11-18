Will Vladislav Namestnikov Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 18?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Vladislav Namestnikov going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Namestnikov stats and insights
- Namestnikov has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.
- Namestnikov has no points on the power play.
- Namestnikov's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 48 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.
Namestnikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|14:48
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:02
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:30
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Away
|W 4-1
Jets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
