Smoothie King Center is where the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) and New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) will go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Anthony Edwards and Zion Williamson are players to watch for the Timberwolves and Pelicans, respectively.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, BSN

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves lost their most recent game to the Suns, 133-115, on Wednesday. Karl-Anthony Towns starred with 25 points, plus seven boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 25 7 2 0 0 0 Mike Conley 14 2 3 0 0 1 Jaden McDaniels 13 2 3 2 0 0

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards puts up 25.3 points, 7.0 boards and 5.0 assists per game, making 44.4% of shots from the floor and 60.0% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA) with 4.0 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in league).

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 1.0 assists and 13.3 boards per game.

Towns puts up 15.7 points, 10.0 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Kyle Anderson puts up 7.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the floor.

Naz Reid's numbers for the season are 16.0 points, 4.3 boards and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

