The New Orleans Pelicans (6-6), on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, play the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Timberwolves' +72 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.2 points per game (18th in the NBA) while giving up 105.6 per outing (second in the league).

The Pelicans put up 111.4 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 115.2 per contest (21st in NBA). They have a -45 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

Minnesota has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

New Orleans is 6-6-0 ATS this year.

Timberwolves and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +3000 +1400 - Pelicans +5000 +2500 -

