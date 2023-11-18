The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alerus Center in an MVFC battle.

North Dakota ranks 55th in scoring defense this season (25.2 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 22nd-best in the FCS with 32.0 points per game. Illinois State's offense has been consistently moving the chains, racking up 430.2 total yards per game (17th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 39th by allowing 321.8 total yards per game.

North Dakota vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Venue: Alerus Center

North Dakota vs. Illinois State Key Statistics

North Dakota Illinois State 366.1 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.2 (17th) 375.9 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.8 (42nd) 150.1 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.7 (20th) 216.0 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.5 (38th) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has compiled 1,932 yards (193.2 ypg) on 181-of-253 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Gaven Ziebarth has racked up 530 yards on 73 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner.

Isaiah Smith has collected 468 yards on 74 carries, scoring two times. He's grabbed 22 passes for 161 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Bo Belquist has hauled in 52 receptions for 598 yards (59.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Wesley Eliodor has put up a 250-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes on 22 targets.

Red Wilson has a total of 227 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 20 passes.

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has compiled 2,111 yards on 69.7% passing while recording 17 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 149 yards with two scores.

Mason Blakemore is his team's leading rusher with 128 carries for 882 yards, or 88.2 per game. He's found paydirt 11 times on the ground, as well.

Cole Mueller has piled up 374 yards (on 79 carries) with five touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz has hauled in 909 receiving yards on 66 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring 10 touchdowns as a receiver.

Cam Grandy has 56 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 549 yards (54.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Eddie Kasper's 29 targets have resulted in 44 grabs for 373 yards and one touchdown.

