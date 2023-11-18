The Northern Iowa Panthers (6-4) and the North Dakota State Bison (7-3) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in a battle of MVFC foes.

Northern Iowa is putting up 26.1 points per game offensively this year (59th in the FCS), and is surrendering 24.5 points per game (44th) on the other side of the ball. North Dakota State has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking ninth-best in points per game (34.9) and 12th-best in points surrendered per game (18.7).

North Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: UNI-Dome

How to Watch Week 12 Games

North Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Key Statistics

North Dakota State Northern Iowa 447.2 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.4 (46th) 285.9 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.3 (49th) 241.3 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.3 (94th) 205.9 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.1 (21st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 1,805 yards (180.5 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 74% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 534 yards (53.4 ypg) on 90 carries with 10 touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has piled up 81 carries and totaled 471 yards with four touchdowns.

Zach Mathis' 549 receiving yards (54.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions on 42 targets with five touchdowns.

Eli Green has put up a 448-yard season so far. He's caught 25 passes on 27 targets.

Joe Stoffel's 21 targets have resulted in 22 grabs for 271 yards and five touchdowns.

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has recorded 2,498 yards (249.8 ypg) on 180-of-298 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has 468 rushing yards on 97 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, Amauri Pesek-Hickson has carried the ball 86 times for 400 yards (40.0 per game) and five touchdowns.

Sam Schnee's 881 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has collected 49 catches and five touchdowns.

Sergio Morancy has put together a 386-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes on 23 targets.

Logan Wolf's 30 receptions are good enough for 376 yards.

