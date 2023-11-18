When the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks match up with the Illinois State Redbirds at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our computer model predicts the Fightin' Hawks will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

North Dakota vs. Illinois State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota (-6.2) 55.6 North Dakota 31, Illinois State 25

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

The Fightin' Hawks and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of four of Redbirds games last year hit the over.

Fightin' Hawks vs. Redbirds 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota 32.0 25.2 45.2 19.2 18.8 31.2 Illinois State 34.0 20.3 36.5 15.8 30.3 27.0

