The North Dakota State Bison and the Northern Iowa Panthers take the field for one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 12 that should be of interest to fans in North Dakota.

College Football Games to Watch in North Dakota on TV This Week

Illinois State Redbirds at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Alerus Center

Alerus Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

North Dakota State Bison at Northern Iowa Panthers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: UNI-Dome

UNI-Dome TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

