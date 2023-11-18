The Winnipeg Jets, Nino Niederreiter among them, meet the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to bet on Niederreiter's props versus the Coyotes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:54 per game on the ice, is +6.

Niederreiter has scored a goal in three of 16 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Niederreiter has a point in seven of 16 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In six of 16 games this year, Niederreiter has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Niederreiter goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Niederreiter has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 48 total goals (three per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 4 12 Points 3 5 Goals 3 7 Assists 0

