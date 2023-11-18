The Winnipeg Jets, Nikolaj Ehlers included, will meet the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Ehlers' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Ehlers has averaged 15:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Ehlers has scored a goal in four of 16 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Ehlers has a point in seven of 16 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of 16 games this year, Ehlers has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Ehlers' implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Ehlers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 48 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 3 9 Points 3 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

