Can we anticipate Nate Schmidt finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets play the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmidt stats and insights

  • Schmidt is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Schmidt has zero points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 48 total goals (three per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Schmidt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 6-3
11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:44 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:14 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:57 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:45 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:00 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:45 Home W 4-2

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

