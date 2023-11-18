Mark Scheifele will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Winnipeg Jets face the Arizona Coyotes at Canada Life Centre. Does a bet on Scheifele intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mark Scheifele vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Scheifele has averaged 20:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Scheifele has a goal in five of 16 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Scheifele has a point in 12 games this season (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 16 games this year, Scheifele has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Scheifele has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Scheifele having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 48 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 4 18 Points 2 5 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

