Will Mark Scheifele Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 18?
When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mark Scheifele score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Scheifele stats and insights
- Scheifele has scored in five of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
- Scheifele's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 48 total goals (three per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Scheifele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:27
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|4
|0
|4
|18:12
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|3
|1
|2
|18:49
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|23:50
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|25:27
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|W 4-1
Jets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
