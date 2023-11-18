When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mark Scheifele score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Scheifele stats and insights

Scheifele has scored in five of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.

Scheifele's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 48 total goals (three per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Scheifele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:27 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:35 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 4 0 4 18:12 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 3 1 2 18:49 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:12 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 23:50 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 25:27 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:15 Away W 4-1

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

