When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mark Scheifele score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Scheifele stats and insights

  • Scheifele has scored in five of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
  • Scheifele's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 48 total goals (three per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Scheifele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 3-2
11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:27 Home W 6-3
11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:35 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 4 0 4 18:12 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 3 1 2 18:49 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:12 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 23:50 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 25:27 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:15 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.