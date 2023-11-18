Kyle Connor and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Connor's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Kyle Connor vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Connor Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Connor has averaged 20:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Connor has a goal in eight games this season out of 16 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Connor has a point in 10 of 16 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Connor has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 16 games played.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Connor goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 53.5% chance of Connor having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Connor Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 48 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 4 20 Points 0 13 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.