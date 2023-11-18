Karl-Anthony Towns will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

In his most recent action, a 133-115 loss to the Suns, Towns totaled 25 points and seven rebounds.

With prop bets available for Towns, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-111)

Over 23.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-114)

Over 8.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-111)

Over 2.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+116)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Pelicans gave up 41.8 rebounds per game last season, fifth in the NBA in that category.

The Pelicans gave up 24.9 assists per contest last season (eighth in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Pelicans were ranked 12th in the league last season, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 28 23 3 0 4 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.