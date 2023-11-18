Joshua Morrissey and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Canada Life Centre. Does a wager on Morrissey intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

Morrissey has averaged 24:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In one of 16 games this year, Morrissey has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Morrissey has a point in eight games this season (out of 16), including multiple points four times.

Morrissey has an assist in eight of 16 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Morrissey's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 52.4% chance of Morrissey having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 48 total goals (three per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 4 14 Points 3 1 Goals 0 13 Assists 3

