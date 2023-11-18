Player prop bet options for Kyle Connor, Clayton Keller and others are available when the Winnipeg Jets host the Arizona Coyotes at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Connor is one of Winnipeg's top contributors (20 total points), having registered 13 goals and seven assists.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 2 1 3 5 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 vs. Predators Nov. 9 3 1 4 7 at Blues Nov. 7 2 1 3 7

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) to the team.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 vs. Predators Nov. 9 0 4 4 4 at Blues Nov. 7 1 2 3 3

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Joshua Morrissey has scored one goal and added 13 assists through 16 games for Winnipeg.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 0 vs. Devils Nov. 14 0 4 4 3 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 vs. Predators Nov. 9 0 0 0 1 at Blues Nov. 7 0 2 2 2

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Keller is one of the top offensive options for Arizona with 17 points (1.1 per game), with seven goals and 10 assists in 16 games (playing 19:47 per game).

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Stars Nov. 14 1 0 1 3 at Predators Nov. 11 1 2 3 5 at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 1 1 2 1

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Nick Schmaltz has racked up 13 points this season, with four goals and nine assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 0 2 2 2

