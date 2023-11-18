Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Coyotes on November 18, 2023
Player prop bet options for Kyle Connor, Clayton Keller and others are available when the Winnipeg Jets host the Arizona Coyotes at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Jets vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jets vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Connor is one of Winnipeg's top contributors (20 total points), having registered 13 goals and seven assists.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 14
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|3
|1
|4
|7
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|2
|1
|3
|7
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) to the team.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|0
|4
|4
|4
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|1
|2
|3
|3
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Joshua Morrissey has scored one goal and added 13 assists through 16 games for Winnipeg.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 14
|0
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Keller is one of the top offensive options for Arizona with 17 points (1.1 per game), with seven goals and 10 assists in 16 games (playing 19:47 per game).
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|1
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Nick Schmaltz has racked up 13 points this season, with four goals and nine assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
