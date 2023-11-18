The Winnipeg Jets (9-5-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (8-6-2) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Jets are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, while the Coyotes took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in their last game.

Jets vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-190) Coyotes (+155) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won 80.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (8-2).

Winnipeg is yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

The Jets have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.

In nine games this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Jets vs Coyotes Additional Info

Jets vs. Coyotes Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 58 (4th) Goals 53 (11th) 51 (16th) Goals Allowed 48 (13th) 11 (17th) Power Play Goals 18 (3rd) 15 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (20th)

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg has a 7-3-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 6-2-2 overall.

Six of Winnipeg's last 10 contests hit the over.

The Jets and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During the past 10 games, the Jets have scored 0.6 more goals per game than their season average.

The Jets' 58 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Jets are ranked 16th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 51 total goals (3.2 per game).

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +7.

